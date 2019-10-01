Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $4.14 Million Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 252,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Gray Television worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,410,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,070,000 after buying an additional 502,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,369,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,615,000 after buying an additional 144,034 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 16.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,535,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,162,000 after buying an additional 211,987 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,850,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,048,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Gray Television from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Gray Television in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stephens set a $27.00 target price on Gray Television and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gray Television presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

GTN stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,377. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.14.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Gray Television had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $508.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Hilton H. Howell, Jr. bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $26,568.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 992,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,645,226.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Harriett J. Robinson bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $111,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,008,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,995,904.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 10,600 shares of company stock worth $158,230. Insiders own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

