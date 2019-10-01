Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases Shares of 51,480 Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 51,480 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accident Compensation Corp bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Elkfork Partners LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 127,736 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,662,000 after purchasing an additional 12,572 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 50,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.43. The company had a trading volume of 29,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.41 and a 200 day moving average of $100.59. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.91 and a 52-week high of $110.88.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

In other Ross Stores news, Director George Orban sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 543,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,753,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James S. Fassio sold 85,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total value of $8,937,204.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,238 shares of company stock worth $16,416,914 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ROST. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ross Stores from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America set a $120.00 target price on Ross Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 target price on Ross Stores and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Ross Stores from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Ross Stores from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.61.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

