Mayne Pharma Group (ASX:MYX) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.49

Shares of Mayne Pharma Group Ltd (ASX:MYX) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and traded as high as $0.54. Mayne Pharma Group shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 7,537,593 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of A$0.49 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.47. The firm has a market cap of $838.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79.

About Mayne Pharma Group (ASX:MYX)

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Generic Products, Specialty Brands, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International. The company also offers oral drug delivery systems; and contract development and manufacturing services to third-party customers.

