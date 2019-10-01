McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) Short Interest Update

McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,670,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the August 15th total of 52,320,000 shares. Currently, 27.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

McDermott International stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,313,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,572,618. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.10. McDermott International has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.15). McDermott International had a negative net margin of 33.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. McDermott International’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McDermott International will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in McDermott International by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,458,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,092,000 after purchasing an additional 190,650 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in McDermott International by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 724,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 206,552 shares in the last quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in McDermott International by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDermott International by 1,145.8% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 6,760,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in McDermott International by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of McDermott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of McDermott International from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

McDermott International Company Profile

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

