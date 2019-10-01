Medusa Mining (ASX:MML) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.56

Medusa Mining Limited (ASX:MML) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.56 and traded as low as $0.78. Medusa Mining shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 357,041 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is A$0.83 and its 200 day moving average is A$0.56. The stock has a market cap of $166.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65.

Medusa Mining Company Profile (ASX:MML)

Medusa Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, mining, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for silver and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Co-O mine covering 596 square kilometers located in the Philippines.

