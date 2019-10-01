Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to announce $5.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings. Mettler-Toledo International posted earnings of $5.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full-year earnings of $22.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.64 to $22.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $25.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.30 to $25.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.07. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 98.65%. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $811.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $688.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,773,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,329,765,000 after purchasing an additional 34,044 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,370,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,714,049,000 after purchasing an additional 56,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,858,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,561,497,000 after purchasing an additional 128,157 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,548,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,300,908,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 738,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $533,627,000 after purchasing an additional 33,347 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTD traded up $5.59 on Wednesday, hitting $704.87. 9,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,959. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $681.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $740.66. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $500.74 and a one year high of $873.51.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

