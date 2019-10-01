Michael Mathews Buys 5,330 Shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Michael Mathews purchased 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $24,997.70.

Shares of FSLY traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.21. The stock had a trading volume of 53,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,768. Fastly Inc has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $35.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.61.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $46.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastly Inc will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the second quarter valued at $45,696,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the second quarter valued at $22,879,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the second quarter valued at $20,771,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the second quarter valued at $20,698,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the second quarter valued at $12,288,000. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.87 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.03.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.