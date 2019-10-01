Michelle Philpot Sells 781 Shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Michelle Philpot sold 781 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $12,964.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,991.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michelle Philpot also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Friday, September 20th, Michelle Philpot sold 1,371 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $23,896.53.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Michelle Philpot sold 984 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $15,133.92.

On Thursday, August 8th, Michelle Philpot sold 7,500 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $138,075.00.

Sunrun stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,248,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,955. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.83. Sunrun Inc has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $21.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.64.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.78 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

RUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,787,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Sunrun by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 25,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 13,680 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $531,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,432 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after buying an additional 27,335 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.