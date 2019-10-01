Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) Short Interest Down 5.5% in September

Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,700 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the August 15th total of 406,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Misonix in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Misonix in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Misonix in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Misonix by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Misonix in the 2nd quarter worth $445,000. 28.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSON. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Misonix in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Misonix from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Misonix in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of MSON stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $19.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,214. Misonix has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.06.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Misonix had a negative net margin of 19.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter.

Misonix Company Profile

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States, the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

