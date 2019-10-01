Mithril Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.70 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Mithril has a total market cap of $8.70 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One Mithril token can now be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, ZB.COM, HitBTC and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mithril Token Profile

MITH uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 688,279,402 tokens. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mithril is mith.io.

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Gate.io, FCoin, Ethfinex, ZB.COM, Bithumb, OKEx, HitBTC, LBank, BitForex and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

