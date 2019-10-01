MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $829.48

Shares of MJ Gleeson PLC (LON:GLE) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $829.48 and traded as high as $816.35. MJ Gleeson shares last traded at $814.00, with a volume of 73,824 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLE shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on MJ Gleeson from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 920 ($12.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on MJ Gleeson from GBX 745 ($9.73) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their target price on MJ Gleeson from GBX 745 ($9.73) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Get MJ Gleeson alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 829.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 819.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.35 million and a P/E ratio of 13.61.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from MJ Gleeson’s previous dividend of $11.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. MJ Gleeson’s payout ratio is 0.57%.

In other news, insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 4,640 shares of MJ Gleeson stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 815 ($10.65), for a total value of £37,816 ($49,413.30).

About MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE)

MJ Gleeson plc engages in urban housing regeneration and strategic land trading activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for MJ Gleeson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ Gleeson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.