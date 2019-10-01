Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $41.00 price target on shares of Mobile Mini and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.83.

NASDAQ:MINI traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $36.58. 13,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,521. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.63.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Mobile Mini had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $150.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mobile Mini will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at about $771,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 712,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,666,000 after purchasing an additional 98,691 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $475,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mobile Mini Company Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

