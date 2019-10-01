MobileGo Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8,411.00 (MGO)

MobileGo (CURRENCY:MGO) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 1st. One MobileGo token can currently be bought for $0.0156 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, Gatecoin, Liqui and HitBTC. In the last seven days, MobileGo has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. MobileGo has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $8,411.00 worth of MobileGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011972 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00190548 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.21 or 0.01014804 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00022367 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00090772 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MobileGo

MobileGo was first traded on February 16th, 2017. MobileGo’s total supply is 99,996,877 tokens. MobileGo’s official Twitter account is @MobileGoIco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MobileGo is mobilego.io.

Buying and Selling MobileGo

MobileGo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Coinrail, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Tidex, BitForex, Liquid, Gatecoin, Liqui and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobileGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MobileGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MobileGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

