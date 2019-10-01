Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) PT Raised to $180.00 at Loop Capital

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price objective lifted by Loop Capital to $180.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.43.

Shares of MPWR opened at $155.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.12, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.63. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $101.99 and a 1-year high of $163.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.41.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.56 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 17.51%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.95%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.75, for a total value of $281,640.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 385,780 shares in the company, valued at $54,298,535. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.79, for a total transaction of $3,761,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,138,992 shares in the company, valued at $155,802,715.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 195,931 shares of company stock worth $29,064,705. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 36.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $103,000. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

