Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Position Cut by Defender Capital LLC.

Defender Capital LLC. decreased its position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,700 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage accounts for approximately 15.0% of Defender Capital LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Defender Capital LLC. owned about 0.05% of Monster Beverage worth $18,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 7,920.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,099,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985,980 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $565,020,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 19.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,624,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,799,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,043,000 after acquiring an additional 192,832 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 39.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,795,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,673 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of MNST stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $58.22. 416,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,745,947. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.14. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. Monster Beverage Corp has a twelve month low of $47.74 and a twelve month high of $66.38.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.58.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.