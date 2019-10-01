Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stake Boosted by Winthrop Partners WNY LLC

Winthrop Partners WNY LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 276.4% during the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1,228.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MS stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $42.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,061,638. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $36.74 and a 52 week high of $48.67. The company has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.45.

In other news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi purchased 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $214,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 420,000 shares of company stock valued at $426,300. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

