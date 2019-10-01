Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,884 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,590 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 3.5% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,354.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,540,562 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,083,983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953,416 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25,321.4% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,922,872 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $192,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,308 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,550,998 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $622,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,711 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50.2% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,626,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,255,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.6% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,812,185 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,174,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Cleveland Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $3.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,138,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.79 and its 200 day moving average is $241.86. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $287.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.54%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $227.55 per share, with a total value of $455,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,986.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,924,120 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

