Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Sells 172 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. McKesson comprises 4.5% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $9,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in McKesson by 1,944.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in McKesson by 175.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in McKesson by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in McKesson by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered McKesson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.20.

Shares of MCK traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.48. 41,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,322. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.93. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $150.82.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $55.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.03 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.09%.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,854. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.79, for a total value of $60,679.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,325.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,218 shares of company stock valued at $611,738. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

