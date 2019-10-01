Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Down 9.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)’s share price was down 9.1% on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $2.50 to $2.25. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Nabors Industries traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.70, approximately 13,993,124 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 12,791,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nabors Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.66.

In other news, Director Tanya S. Beder purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 219,409 shares in the company, valued at $506,834.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 527.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 220.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 154,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 106,506 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $7,393,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 309,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 65,483 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $701.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.40). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $771.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.17%.

About Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

