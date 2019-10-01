Namibian Resources (LON:AAOG) Receives “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Namibian Resources (LON:AAOG) in a report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON AAOG opened at GBX 2.95 ($0.04) on Friday. Namibian Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 16.55 ($0.22). The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 million and a P/E ratio of -0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7.08.

Get Namibian Resources alerts:

Namibian Resources Company Profile

Anglo African Oil & Gas plc, an oil and gas company, extracts and explores for natural resources in the United Kingdom and the Republic of the Congo. It owns interest in the Tilapia field located in the Lower Republic of the Congo Basin. The company was formerly known as Namibian Resources plc. Anglo African Oil & Gas plc was incorporated in 2001 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Namibian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Namibian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.