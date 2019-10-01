National American University Holdngs (OTCMKTS:NAUH) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.06

National American University Holdngs Inc (OTCMKTS:NAUH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.04. National American University Holdngs shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 34,170 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06.

About National American University Holdngs (OTCMKTS:NAUH)

National American University Holdings, Inc owns and operates National American University (NAU) that provides professional and technical postsecondary education primarily for working adults and other non-traditional students in the United States. It operates in two segments, NAU and Other. The company offers diploma, associate, baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in business-related disciplines, such as accounting, management, business administration, and information technology; healthcare-related disciplines, including occupational therapy, medical assisting, nursing, surgical technology, and healthcare information and management; legal-related disciplines comprising paralegal, criminal justice, and professional legal studies; and higher education.

