National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $100.62 Million

Brokerages expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to report $100.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $99.36 million and the highest is $101.90 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust reported sales of $85.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full year sales of $385.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $378.88 million to $391.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $418.64 million, with estimates ranging from $391.39 million to $442.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.57). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $95.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NSA shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $37.00 price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSA. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,656,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,829,000 after purchasing an additional 206,357 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 316.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 232,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 176,340 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSA stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.83. 173,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,722. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 92.75%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.