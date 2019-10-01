Natixis Has $128.54 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Natixis increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 182.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,767,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,141,797 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.0% of Natixis’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Natixis owned approximately 0.12% of AbbVie worth $128,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 206.7% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.28 per share, with a total value of $2,018,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,097,334.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.42 per share, with a total value of $1,760,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 164,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,607,891.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 143,077 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,951 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Cowen set a $90.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.04.

ABBV traded down $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.73. 4,916,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,977,635. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.23. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $96.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.