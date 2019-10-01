NavCoin Trading 1.7% Higher This Week (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. During the last seven days, NavCoin has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. NavCoin has a total market cap of $6.18 million and approximately $108,058.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NavCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0932 or 0.00001118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NavCoin

NavCoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 66,305,783 coins. The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org.

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: cfinex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Poloniex, Binance and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

