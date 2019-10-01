Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smart Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Smart Global from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smart Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smart Global has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Smart Global stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $576.57 million, a PE ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.46. Smart Global has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $35.10.

In other news, VP Bruce M. Goldberg sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $60,962.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce M. Goldberg sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $71,977.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,551 shares of company stock valued at $357,998. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Smart Global during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

