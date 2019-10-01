Nemaska Lithium (TSE:NMX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.29

Nemaska Lithium Inc (TSE:NMX)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.29 and traded as high as $0.23. Nemaska Lithium shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 1,273,763 shares trading hands.

Separately, Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Nemaska Lithium from C$0.55 to C$0.40 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Get Nemaska Lithium alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $194.94 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.93, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Nemaska Lithium Company Profile (TSE:NMX)

Nemaska Lithium Inc operates as a developing chemical company in Canada. The company focuses on integrating activities from spodumene mining to the commercialization of lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate. It owns 100% interests in the Whabouchi property that consists of 33 claims covering an area of 1,716 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay area of Quebec province.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Nemaska Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemaska Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.