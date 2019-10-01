NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NTWK has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded NetSol Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetSol Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

NTWK stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $62.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.60.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $17.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 million. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that NetSol Technologies will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in NetSol Technologies by 96.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NetSol Technologies by 37.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,638 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in NetSol Technologies by 692.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in NetSol Technologies by 39.6% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 64,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 18,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NetSol Technologies by 46.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine.

