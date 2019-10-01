New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,469 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 2.5% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,464. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $84.28 and a 52 week high of $104.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.16.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.6903 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

