New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Citigroup

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NFE. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Fortress Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $18.07. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,716. New Fortress Energy has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.68.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $39.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.91 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John J. Mack purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $142,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C. William Griffin purchased 10,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $174,266.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 35,000 shares of company stock worth $548,206.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 426.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 57,950 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,200,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 424.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 42,416 shares during the last quarter. 7.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

