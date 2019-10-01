New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lowered its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,468 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 0.10% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp worth $13,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EDU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 356,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,568,000 after purchasing an additional 64,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,892,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EDU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine cut New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.73.

EDU stock traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $109.74. 6,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,184. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.67. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $115.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $842.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.78 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

