NewSquare Capital LLC Buys New Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARCC. Green Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,200,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 13.1% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,690,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,270,000 after purchasing an additional 311,400 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 31.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,293,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,197,000 after purchasing an additional 306,185 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 263.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 417,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 302,456 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 26.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,355,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,320,000 after purchasing an additional 283,900 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Compass Point lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

Shares of ARCC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.66. The company had a trading volume of 70,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,097. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $19.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.02.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 53.81%. The firm had revenue of $382.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 5,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $99,928.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,723.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Kelly, Jr. purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $110,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 13,425 shares of company stock worth $247,289 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

