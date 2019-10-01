NewSquare Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 10,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter valued at $797,000. Charter Trust Co. grew its position in Cintas by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 2,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Cintas by 229.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 66.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded down $4.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $263.96. The company had a trading volume of 32,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,917. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.62. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.98 and a fifty-two week high of $270.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

CTAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $295.00 price target on shares of Cintas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $202.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $226.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.80.

In other news, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 5,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,401,224.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,283,062.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 4,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,274,741.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,053 shares in the company, valued at $18,008,331.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

