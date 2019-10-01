NewSquare Capital LLC Buys Shares of 225 Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 4,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.63, for a total transaction of $855,855.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,356,251.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $187.20 per share, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 38,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,817.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,965 shares of company stock worth $9,560,885 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:POOL traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.95. 4,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,446. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.92 and a 200 day moving average of $184.51. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $136.83 and a twelve month high of $204.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.01. Pool had a return on equity of 82.89% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. Sidoti lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stephens boosted their price target on Pool from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $192.00 target price on Pool and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.40.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

