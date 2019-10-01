NewSquare Capital LLC Has $11.09 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

NewSquare Capital LLC decreased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $11,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 37,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 35,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 249.5% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares during the last quarter.

MBB traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,909. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.02. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $101.75 and a 12 month high of $108.53.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

