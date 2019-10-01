NewSquare Capital LLC Has $95,000 Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

NewSquare Capital LLC lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,130 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 790.9% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.48. 1,478,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,799,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.09 and its 200 day moving average is $81.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $65.44 and a one year high of $88.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.26%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $1,987,661.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,004,256.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 43,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $3,753,552.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,788,236.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 181,497 shares of company stock valued at $15,701,810. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.38.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.