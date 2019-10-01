NewSquare Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,845 Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Masimo by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 163.5% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,178,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $577,845,000 after acquiring an additional 289,246 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI traded down $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,093. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.22 and its 200 day moving average is $143.72. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $98.23 and a 12 month high of $160.25.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.46 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Masimo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Masimo from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.25.

In related news, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $909,309.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,894,210.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sanford Fitch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total value of $1,052,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,654,005.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,433 shares of company stock worth $15,029,735 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

