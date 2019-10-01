NewSquare Capital LLC Sells 9,241 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

NewSquare Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 640,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,241 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up about 6.4% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $35,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,150,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,275 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,711,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,160,000 after purchasing an additional 941,118 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,386,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,327,000 after purchasing an additional 706,129 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,156,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,813,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,063,000 after purchasing an additional 532,461 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.92. 124,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,147,422. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $44.16 and a 1 year high of $58.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.75.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.