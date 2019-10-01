Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

NEXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Nextdecade in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nextdecade in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nextdecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nextdecade in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Nextdecade by 36.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nextdecade by 38.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,206 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Nextdecade in the second quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Nextdecade in the second quarter valued at $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXT traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,490. The firm has a market cap of $615.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nextdecade has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $6.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.41.

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nextdecade will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nextdecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

