NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $218.17.

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

NEE stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.27. 1,400,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,258,212. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $164.78 and a 52 week high of $232.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total value of $9,657,848.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 14,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.56, for a total transaction of $3,320,919.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,672,915.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,976 shares of company stock valued at $21,144,774 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 43.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 438,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,886,000 after purchasing an additional 132,924 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 378.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 105,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 39.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

