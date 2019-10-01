NIO (NYSE:NIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NIO Inc. is a premium electric vehicle market. The company designs, jointly manufactures and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles. It offers electric cars under EP9, EVE and ES8 brand names. The company operates primarily in San Jose, California; Munich, Germany and London, United Kingdom. NIO Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NIO. Bank of America set a $2.50 price objective on shares of NIO and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NIO from an overweight rating to an equal rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.40 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a hold rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of NIO from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $1.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIO has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.67.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($2.65). NIO had a negative return on equity of 76.20% and a negative net margin of 152.51%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($57.82) EPS. NIO’s revenue was up 3180.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NIO will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NIO in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in NIO in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in NIO in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in NIO by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in NIO by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

