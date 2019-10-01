Nomura Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 19.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,498 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $8,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $794,967,000 after purchasing an additional 272,816 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,874,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4,548.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 114,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,679,000 after acquiring an additional 111,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HII traded down $5.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,087. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $173.80 and a 12 month high of $262.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 42.07% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HII shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.10.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.68, for a total value of $428,546.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,782,666.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

