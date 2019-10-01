Nomura Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,687 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.09% of NRG Energy worth $8,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 210.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,825,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,207,000 after purchasing an additional 120,542 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 71,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,411,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 160,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NRG traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.12 and a 200 day moving average of $37.43. NRG Energy Inc has a one year low of $32.63 and a one year high of $43.66.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 45.11% and a net margin of 6.20%. NRG Energy’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy Inc will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NRG shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded NRG Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

