Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $6.59 Million in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,588,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 561,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,441,000 after purchasing an additional 272,134 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 154,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 24,289 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,860,000. RK Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 200,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,484,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KNX traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $36.12. The stock had a trading volume of 38,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.29. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $23.27 and a 1-year high of $39.26. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.96.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 9.38%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 1,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $58,091.04. Also, COO Kevin Quast sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $156,892.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at $387,042.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price target on Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.46.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

