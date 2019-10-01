Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases 45,013 Shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,013 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $10,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 71.2% during the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Motco purchased a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 56.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Friday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baidu has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.22.

BIDU traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.75. 58,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,576,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.45. Baidu Inc has a 52-week low of $93.39 and a 52-week high of $231.17.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

