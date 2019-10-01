Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 2,525 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,061 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,938,712,000 after buying an additional 887,115 shares during the period. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 44.2% in the second quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 137,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,367,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.8% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,734 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.13, for a total transaction of $921,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total value of $859,115.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,471,486. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.96. The company had a trading volume of 113,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,382. The company has a market capitalization of $133.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $204.95 and a 1 year high of $313.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $282.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.77.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $325.00 target price on Adobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Nomura lowered their target price on Adobe from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Adobe from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (down from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Adobe from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.65.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

