Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 830,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,219 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $26,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JWN. GAM Holding AG raised its position in Nordstrom by 138.4% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 22,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 13,226 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 179,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 35,024 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 109,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CQS Cayman LP acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,976,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JWN stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,420,485. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.11.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 62.11%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.69%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JWN. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.71 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.19.

In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $54,378.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,727.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

