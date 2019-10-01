Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC lessened its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises approximately 1.4% of Headinvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 510.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVO. Barclays upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.85 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.42 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.65.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.72. 48,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,355. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $41.23 and a 1 year high of $53.55. The firm has a market cap of $122.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.12.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.16% and a return on equity of 75.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.