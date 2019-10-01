Nucleus Financial Group (LON:NUC) Shares Down 1%

Nucleus Financial Group PLC (LON:NUC) shares fell 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 147 ($1.92) and last traded at GBX 147.06 ($1.92), 756 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 148.50 ($1.94).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Nucleus Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Nucleus Financial Group alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 158.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 183.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.56 million and a PE ratio of 18.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. Nucleus Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.38%.

Nucleus Financial Group Company Profile (LON:NUC)

Nucleus Financial Group Plc operates an online wrap platform for the financial services industry. The company's wrap platform offers adviser users custody, trading, payment, reporting, fee-handling, research, and integration services across an open architecture universe, including cash, OEICs, unit trusts, offshore funds, structured products and listed securities, and investment trusts through a range of tax wrappers.

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucleus Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucleus Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.