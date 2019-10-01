Nuggets (NUG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $903,908.00

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Nuggets token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Nuggets has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $903,908.00 and approximately $98.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nuggets alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012105 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00190923 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.30 or 0.01013754 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000169 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00022346 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00090315 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID. The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nuggets Token Trading

Nuggets can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nuggets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuggets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.