NULS Achieves Market Capitalization of $27.50 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 1st. NULS has a market capitalization of $27.50 million and approximately $10.69 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NULS has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NULS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00004472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, DragonEX, QBTC and CoinBene.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011951 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00190359 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.93 or 0.01011177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00022290 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00090574 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 105,838,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,770,500 tokens. NULS’s official message board is steemit.com/@nuls. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NULS is nuls.io.

Buying and Selling NULS

NULS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, QBTC, Kucoin, Bit-Z, DragonEX, ChaoEX, CoinBene and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

